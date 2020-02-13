|
James Daniel "Danny" Carpenter
James Daniel "Danny" Carpenter went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020. He is survived by his son Kelly of Dallas, TX; son Kim and wife Kris of Chandler, AZ; and son Kirk of Farmington, NM; his sister Sally Morris of Albuquerque, NM; brother Dick Carpenter and wife Cheryl of Aztec, NM; brother Sam Carpenter and wife Emolene of Farmington, NM; and sister Sandra Hickman and husband Larry of Aztec, NM and his adopted daughter from a previous marriage, Cindy Syme and husband Randy of Thornton, CO. Danny was preceded in death by his wife Maureen, his father Jim, mother Helen, brother Dave, brother-in-law Corky Morris and his loving daughter-in-law Teresa Carpenter.
Danny or "Papa" as he was also known, adored his grandchildren Katy Dethloff of Fort Worth, Texas; Danny James Carpenter, LeeAnn Carpenter and Jackson Burns who all reside in Arizona and his many nieces and nephews.
Danny was born on May 15th 1931 in Marshalltown, Iowa. Eight years later, his parents James and Helen (Burroughs) Carpenter, packed up the family and moved to Denver, CO. Danny lived his younger years active in the Boy Scouts and working his paper route. During his teenage years, Danny achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1947, the Carpenters moved to Grand Junction, CO. In 1949, Danny graduated from Grand Junction Central and enlisted into the United States Air Force.
In the early 1950's, Danny's family moved to Farmington and after he completed his military service, he joined them, ultimately settling there. In 1957, Danny started a business with his friend (business partner) Chuck Kahwajy known as San Juan Reproduction Company. The two of them owned the business for almost forty years. On December 8, 1962 Danny married the love of his life, Maureen and shortly after they started a family with their three boys, Kelly, Kim and Kirk.
Danny was the epitome of a peoples' public servant. He served two years in the New Mexico State House of Representatives, seven years as a San Juan County Commissioner and four years as a Farmington City Councilman. Danny headed the steering committee to consolidate five 911 dispatch centers (Aztec, Bloomfield, Farmington, San Juan County and the local New Mexico State Police District) into one communications authority to better serve the citizens of San Juan County. He ultimately served as the Chairman of the Board of the San Juan County Communications Authority for 12 years and in 1994 the Communications Center was formally named the "Danny Carpenter Communication Center".
Papa was a champion for kids and was involved for over 35 years in youth activities as a coach and organizer serving as the Chairman of the Connie Mack World Series and as an executive board member of the Connie Mack World Series Committee. He served as a South Plains Regional Director of the American Amateur Baseball Congress and was President of the New Mexico Amateur Baseball Congress. He was one of several that were responsible in the construction of Justice Park which was built with contributions of money, labor and material from several businesses and individuals, along with government assistance. Upon completion, the baseball complex became the property of the city of Farmington in which one of the four baseball fields constructed was named "Carpenter Field". He also helped organize the San Juan County Little League football program and was a member of a twelve-man USA Baseball Committee in charge of organizing and guiding the United States entry into the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, CA. Danny was named the 1974 Executive of the Year by the American Amateur Baseball Congress and was also named the 2003 Citizen of the Year by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. In 2019 Danny was inducted into the Connie Mack World Series Hall of Fame.
In January 2019, Danny and Mo relocated to Arizona to take up Senior Living at Mariposa Point in Gilbert, AZ.
Danny Carpenter was everyone's friend, spoke his mind, and he was a real leader who knew how to bring people together. He was selfless, giving, and knew no stranger. They don't make them like him anymore. He was a caretaker for years to his mother and a great husband who missed his bride dearly. He was a father to many, a brother, uncle, grandpa and friend that everyone wanted.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be conducted at the Oasis Church, 1601 N. Dustin Avenue, #B in Farmington, NM (across from Greenlawn Cemetery) on Monday February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Farmington Amateur Baseball Congress.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020