James H. Spigner
Farmington - James H. Spigner, 77, passed away May 27, 2019 in Farmington, NM. He was born on March 21, 1942 tp parents James C. and Majel Spigner in Benloman, Arkansas.
James worked in the oil field most of his life, he also worked at the Farmington P.D. in the 70's and was in the Sherriff Dept Deputy Reserves in the 80's. He loved to hunt, fish and go camping. After he retired from High Tech Tool he spent as much time as he could with his great-grandchildren. They all had fun with Papa! He loved when any or all of his grandchildren came to visit. James enjoyed life and family and friend that were family as well.
James is preceded in death by his loving wife; Patricia, parents; James and Majel Spigner, son; James Charles, daughter; Melissa Glass, one brother and one sister. He is survived by his daughter Georgianna Landeros (Jason), grandchildren; Jesse, Tosha, Rebecca, Chris and Alexandria Long and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM with services to follow at Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation at 10:00 AM.
James's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 30, 2019