James Herman Brown Sr.



December 28, 1940 - May 22, 2020



James Brown was a great man - a man of service, generosity, compassion, and integrity. But above all of these things, he was a man of God and a man of family.



Born and raised in Albuquerque, NM. He was born to C Ray and Elizabeth Brown December 28th, 1940. He met the love of his life in 1956. Rebecca Doty was 13 and James was 16. They would marry two years later and spend the next 61 years together.



James became a father of six children. James Jr, Ray, Darla, Darrell & Jarrell, and Patricia. He worked hard to provide for his wife and children as an electrician. In 1969 the family moved from Albuquerque to Bloomfield. He worked at the local power plants, San Juan College and the State of New Mexico as a State Electrical Inspector. James worked hard around his home, building it up with the help of his wife and children from a pasture to a home with a lifetime of memories.



He served as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church of Bloomfield for well over 25 years. He was a well-loved member of the community and well known for his love of friends and family.



James was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Elizabeth, sister Betty Rae Boatman, brothers Leon Brown and Charles Brown, sons Jarrell, Darrell and James Brown. He is survived by his bride of 61 years, Rebecca Earline Brown, son Ray (Trish) Brown, daughter Trish (Tim) Garrett, daughter Darla Miller, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by all the children who grew up with his kids and also called him "Dad", "Pop" and "Mr. Brown".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store