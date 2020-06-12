James Junior Sanders



Farmngton - James Junior Sanders passed away at home on June 7, 2020. He was born in Alton, Illinois on August 24, 1959, to James and Ella Mae Sanders.



James is survived by his daughter Jamie Sanders; granddaughter Jaycee Kesterson; brothers John (Cindy) Sanders, Emil (Susie) Sanders, Rick Sanders and Allen Sanders; sisters Dorothy Johnson, Patty (Ted) Buck and Kathy Montgomery; numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents James and Ella Mae Sanders; brothers Charles, William and Jimmy Sanders.



James is in the care of Farmington Funeral Home. His memorial service will be held at Farmington Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16th at 2:00pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store