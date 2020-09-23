James Kent Mitchell



Farmington - James Kent Mitchell (Jim) 75, passed into heaven September 18, 2020. He was born March 9, 1945 in Topeka Kansas.



He served in the Vietnam War in 1967-1968. He re-enlisted with the Iran uprising but was unable to complete his commitment due to orthopedic issues and received his medical discharge. He then returned to school and became a respiratory therapist which he did for twenty plus years.



He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and golf. Car trips many times included situational baseball or softball trivia. Family gatherings were always to be cherished. His laugh and sense of humor was one of his most loved traits.



He is survived by his wife Dona of 37 years, daughters Nikki Swank (Chris), Trisha Hicks (Charlie) and son Paul (Megan). He was papa to: Brad Huffman; Matheau, Kristyna, Yalissa, and Rylan Swank; Chenoa and Jacob Toledo; Avery, Annabelle, and Mason Hicks; Pyper and Camden James Mitchell; Kavin, Kendra, and Kyrese Mitchell; his special brother and sister Marcie and Wes Roundtree and sister Linda (Bob) Posten. There are many nieces, nephews, and exchange students who are also much of the family.



He is joining daughter Kathy Alverez and Alexis Mitchell, parents Marjorie Belle and Richard Paul Mitchell, and brothers Bill and Robert (Bob) Mitchell.









