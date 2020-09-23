1/
James Kent Mitchell
James Kent Mitchell

Farmington - James Kent Mitchell (Jim) 75, passed into heaven September 18, 2020. He was born March 9, 1945 in Topeka Kansas.

He served in the Vietnam War in 1967-1968. He re-enlisted with the Iran uprising but was unable to complete his commitment due to orthopedic issues and received his medical discharge. He then returned to school and became a respiratory therapist which he did for twenty plus years.

He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and golf. Car trips many times included situational baseball or softball trivia. Family gatherings were always to be cherished. His laugh and sense of humor was one of his most loved traits.

He is survived by his wife Dona of 37 years, daughters Nikki Swank (Chris), Trisha Hicks (Charlie) and son Paul (Megan). He was papa to: Brad Huffman; Matheau, Kristyna, Yalissa, and Rylan Swank; Chenoa and Jacob Toledo; Avery, Annabelle, and Mason Hicks; Pyper and Camden James Mitchell; Kavin, Kendra, and Kyrese Mitchell; his special brother and sister Marcie and Wes Roundtree and sister Linda (Bob) Posten. There are many nieces, nephews, and exchange students who are also much of the family.

He is joining daughter Kathy Alverez and Alexis Mitchell, parents Marjorie Belle and Richard Paul Mitchell, and brothers Bill and Robert (Bob) Mitchell.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
September 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jim, worked with him many years. May God bless your family Dona. He will be greatly missed. Linda Scott and Beth Soulert.
Linda Scott
