Our beloved Jim passed away on February 14th 2019. He was 64 years old. He lived in Farmington off and on for over 40 years. At the time of his passing he resided in Sherman Texas.
Jim served in the Marines for four years. He was proud to have served his country.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, James Lee Prator Sr., Doris Prator, and his sister Pam Prator Rassmussin.
He is survived by his children, Sarah Myers, Stacey Maddox, and Son Jason Black, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, three brothers and four sisters.
Jim was known for his kindness, as he was always willing to help others, his love of cooking, and the pride he took in his country.
He was deeply love and will be missed by many.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019