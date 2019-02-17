|
James Morris (J.M.) Fisher passed away February 8, 2019. He was born July 28, 1948 in Olney, IL to Mary and Verdayne Fisher. JM moved to Farmington in 1956 and graduated from Farmington High School in 1966. He attended college at Lubbock Christian and Texas Tech from 1966 to 1971.
JM worked at Arizona Public Service for 34 years as a journeyman machinist before retiring in 2010. Although he enjoyed being retired, he just was not one to sit still. JM worked for the Farmington Auto Auction for 2 years and was currently working for Medicare Trans. JM loved working because he was an enthusiastic talker, he loved meeting new people just to be able to tell his stories to. He was a valued member of the Aztec Church of Christ and always looked forward to Sunday Mornings, especially if there was a potluck! JM filled many rolls at church including, teacher, counselor, bible scholar and comedian.
JM is preceded in death by his father, Verdayne Fisher, mother Mary Fisher, and brother Verdayne Fisher. He is survived by his wife Diane of 46 years, whom he adored, his children Lance Fisher and granddaughter Persefone, Lisa (Philip) Robichaud and grandson Gavin, Constance (Jacob) Hall, and Teresa Fisher, all of whom he was so very proud of. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Nancy Kester and an endless amount of brother-in-law's, sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him dearly. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23"d, at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, at Aztec Church of Christ- 201 Ruins Rd. Aztec, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019