James R. "Jim" Carruthers



Yuma, AZ - James R. "Jim" Carruthers passed from this life July 21, 2020 in Yuma, AZ.



Born to Frankie Jane and WC Carruthers on December 4, 1940, he is predeceased by his parents and brother Bill.



He is survived by his wife Jacque, his son Scott (wife Sandra) and grandchildren Sophia and Nick, brother Garrey (Kathy) and family, brother Mike (Barb) and family, sister-in-law Liz and family, and many friends. He will be greatly missed. Any celebration of life will be announced at a later time.



A memorial is being established in Jim's name at Arizona Western College (Yuma, AZ) to provide scholarship monies for prospective teachers.









