James R. Choquette
Aztec - James R. Choquette, 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. James was born July 6, 1933 in Buffalo, New York to parents, Andrew and Margaret Clancy Choquette. James was an Air Force Veteran.
James was worked for JP Bumgavens, Aztec Well Service, and Farmington Daily Times; he also was a mud logger. He was a member of the Elks, VFW and DAV. He enjoyed singing Irish songs, golf, model trains, bulldogs and reading.
He is preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Margaret Clancy Choquette; son, Johnny Jump-up Robert Choquette; grandson's, Valton Gutherie and Quinton Peace.
James is survived by wife, Monazella Chris Shockley; sons, James R. (Cindy) Choquette Jr., Andrew H. (Lena) Choquette; daughters, Debby (Dwayne) Horton, Sharon (Robert) Hines, Clancy McDonald; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Aztec Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Christopher Horton, Nicholas Horton, Eric McDonald, Corey Horton, Billy Maples and Max Choquette.
James care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.