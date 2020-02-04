Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
James "Jim" Tafoya

James "Jim" Tafoya Obituary
James "Jim" Tafoya

Farmington - James "Jim" Tafoya,73, of Farmington, NM., passed away Feb. 1st 2020.

A memorial service will be held at Farmington Funeral Home at 2111 W. Apache St. on Monday 2/10/20 at 2:00 PM

Jim was born in Las Vegas NV on July 15th, 1946. He and his family moved to Farmington in 1952. He graduated from Campion Academy in Loveland CO in 1964. He continued to serve two years in the United States army as a medic. He was married to Kathy Tafoya for 33 years.

Jim worked as a barber in his own shop from 1981-2001. He had a passion for building street rods and was a member of the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders Assoc. for many years. In his life, he built seven beautiful cars. He also greatly enjoyed woodworking.

Jim is survived by his two daughters; Shannon Lewis (husband Justin Lewis), Sarah Tafoya (husband John Nybo), his three grandchildren Kalei, Amberly and Colt, his brother David Tafoya and many other family and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his father Louis Tafoya, mother Consuelo Parea Tafoya and his sister Maxine Burlingame
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
