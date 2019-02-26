|
|
|
James Thomas 57, of Newcomb, New Mexico passed from this life February 21, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was born July 16, 1959 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at the Black House Valley, New Mexico. James is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019
