James Tomchee
A pioneer of Education Reform on Navajoland during the 1960-2005, and former Council Delegate James Tomchee, 86, passed away on January 7, 2020. Born and raised in Red Valley, AZ, he attended several boarding schools before graduating from Fort Sill high school, Lawton, OK. In 1956, he married Marie Clah Brown from TeecNosPos, AZ. He began college at Fort Lewis College and graduated from Utah State University (BS) 1960, University of New Mexico (MA) 1970. He was a doctoral student at Arizona State University.
He began his education career as a teacher at Sanostee BIA school, Lower Greasewood, AZ, and Chemawa in Salem, OR. From 1966 - 1969, he served as the first Navajo principal at Nazlini boarding school and Cottonwood Day School before serving as assistant education director and educational liaison in 1969. In 1970, he became the superintendent of education for BIA Shiprock agency with a service record of 31 years. In 1990, he was elected as the first and only write-in council delegate representing Teec Nos Pos, serving until 1995. Concurrently, in 1992, he was elected as superintendent for Apache County Schools. He was bestowed "Honored Professional" of Who's Who in Executives and Businesses in 2000. From 1984-88, he served as president for the Native American Church of Navajoland (known as Azéé Bee Nahagha of Diné Nation). His contributions to the church were significant. During his tenure in 1987, he assisted with the transfer of a 3-lot parcel of land known as Peyote Garden in Mirando City, TX, where a Navajo Nation flag is flown.
He is survived by his wife Marie C. Tomchee of 63 years, daughters Elfreda M. Benally in Surprise, Lucinda M. Tomchee, Teec Nos Pos, Melinda M. Tomchee, Albuquerque, and Christina T. Morris, Farmington. He is preceded in death by his son Stanley J Tomchee, and parents Tom Nakai Chee and Esther Yazzie Chee. He was Kinlichii'nii, born for Tachi'nii, and Bitahnii (maternal grandmother) and Naakaii Diné'é (grandfather).
A public memorial is set for Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 am in Shiprock, NM at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts amphitheater.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020