|
|
James W. Shockley
Farmington - MAY 24, 1929 - JULY 11, 2019
James W. Shockley, a longtime resident of Farmington, N.M. and Vallecito, Colo. passed quietly and peacefully at his home Thursday, July 11th, surrounded in love.
His 90-year journey was full. He was born in Quail, Texas to Jessie W. Shockley and Thelma Lambert. He was the oldest of three children.
He married Myrtle Church, his longtime love, and had three children; Jan Shockley, James D. Shockley and Susanne Shanley. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Helen Cornell. He was preceded by many, including his wife, Myrtle Shockley and great-grandson Teneson Matthew Booth.
He will be dearly missed by family, friends and colleagues. His stonework and masonry projects can be seen all across Farmington, N.M. and Southwest Colorado.
Funeral Services were held Monday, July 15th, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019