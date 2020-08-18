James (Jim) Williams



Farmington - James G. (Jim) Williams



Jim Williams, 85, passed away at home on August 15, 2020. He was born in Fairfax, Oklahoma on September 14, 1934 to Walter (Doc) and Nellie Williams.



Jim graduated from Phillips High School in Phillips Texas in 1953 and married Ima Lee Tedder. They moved to the Farmington, NM area in 1957 and had three children, Mark Wayne, Teresa Gail and Kelly Lee. Unfortunately, Jim lost Ima Lee in a car accident on November 23, 1960. His life was soon made whole again when Winona Harber entered his life. They married on September 2, 1961, adding a fourth child, Leslie Michelle to compete the family.



Jim spent the early part of his working career at Kerr McGee Uranium Processing Plant in Shiprock. He later worked for the BIA and NTUA, as branch manager of the NTUA Shiprock office. Before he retired as Transportation Director at Central Consolidated School District, he was the MOC Director for the City of Farmington.



Two of Jim's favorite places were the Archuleta Ranch sitting on The San Juan River and Vallecito Lake where he spent many summers camping and fishing with friends and family. If the fish were not biting you could always find him on the golf course.



Jim was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, his first wife, Ima Lee, his sister Juanita Matlock and his daughter Kelly (Williams) and her husband Jimmy Palmer.



He is survived by his wife Winona Harber Williams, son Mark (Margie) Williams, daughter Teresa (Melvin) Serna, and daughter Leslie Dugger. Grandchildren include Jo Garrison, Eric Williams, Lorraine Palmer, Stefanie Gonzales, Krista Gray and David Dugger, as well as nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



You will not find, a more kind-hearted or more wonderful man. Jim will be missed greatly by all that knew him. Jim did not wish to have a viewing or service. He is now in heaven with a fishing pole in hand and a golf bag loaded on the cart.









