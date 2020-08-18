1/1
James (Jim) Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Williams

Farmington - James G. (Jim) Williams

Jim Williams, 85, passed away at home on August 15, 2020. He was born in Fairfax, Oklahoma on September 14, 1934 to Walter (Doc) and Nellie Williams.

Jim graduated from Phillips High School in Phillips Texas in 1953 and married Ima Lee Tedder. They moved to the Farmington, NM area in 1957 and had three children, Mark Wayne, Teresa Gail and Kelly Lee. Unfortunately, Jim lost Ima Lee in a car accident on November 23, 1960. His life was soon made whole again when Winona Harber entered his life. They married on September 2, 1961, adding a fourth child, Leslie Michelle to compete the family.

Jim spent the early part of his working career at Kerr McGee Uranium Processing Plant in Shiprock. He later worked for the BIA and NTUA, as branch manager of the NTUA Shiprock office. Before he retired as Transportation Director at Central Consolidated School District, he was the MOC Director for the City of Farmington.

Two of Jim's favorite places were the Archuleta Ranch sitting on The San Juan River and Vallecito Lake where he spent many summers camping and fishing with friends and family. If the fish were not biting you could always find him on the golf course.

Jim was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, his first wife, Ima Lee, his sister Juanita Matlock and his daughter Kelly (Williams) and her husband Jimmy Palmer.

He is survived by his wife Winona Harber Williams, son Mark (Margie) Williams, daughter Teresa (Melvin) Serna, and daughter Leslie Dugger. Grandchildren include Jo Garrison, Eric Williams, Lorraine Palmer, Stefanie Gonzales, Krista Gray and David Dugger, as well as nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

You will not find, a more kind-hearted or more wonderful man. Jim will be missed greatly by all that knew him. Jim did not wish to have a viewing or service. He is now in heaven with a fishing pole in hand and a golf bag loaded on the cart.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Jim was a very fine man. He will be missed by all who knew him. Remember all the times we shared in our earlier days.
Ernie Minert
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved