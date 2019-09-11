|
Jamie Lynn Koppenhaver Turrentine
Lake City - Jamie Lynn Koppenhaver Turrentine, 58, of Lake City, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Bloomfield, New Mexico at the home of her parents, Lee A. and Judith Lerch Wooderson. Jamie was born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her step-siblings, Annette Kennedy and Alicia Vossler and their families; her son, Dane K. Turrentine and grandson, Daegan; her father, Gerald L. Miller and his family; her adoptive father, Lester J. Koppenhaver and his family including her brother, David J. Koppenhaver, his wife Patricia and son, Kyle.
Jamie has served the Town of Lake City as City Clerk since August 2015. She was a competent writer, Bible study leader, and editor of inspirational Christian literature.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the Guardian Angels Hospice for their loving care this past month. Brewer Lee & Larkin of Farmington is in charge of the arrangements.
A memorial service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mesa View Baptist Church in conjunction with her Lake City First Baptist Church family. Everyone is welcome. A light lunch will be served following the memorial.
Jamie's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019