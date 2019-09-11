Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Mesa View Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Turrentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Lynn Koppenhaver Turrentine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Lynn Koppenhaver Turrentine Obituary
Jamie Lynn Koppenhaver Turrentine

Lake City - Jamie Lynn Koppenhaver Turrentine, 58, of Lake City, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Bloomfield, New Mexico at the home of her parents, Lee A. and Judith Lerch Wooderson. Jamie was born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her step-siblings, Annette Kennedy and Alicia Vossler and their families; her son, Dane K. Turrentine and grandson, Daegan; her father, Gerald L. Miller and his family; her adoptive father, Lester J. Koppenhaver and his family including her brother, David J. Koppenhaver, his wife Patricia and son, Kyle.

Jamie has served the Town of Lake City as City Clerk since August 2015. She was a competent writer, Bible study leader, and editor of inspirational Christian literature.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the Guardian Angels Hospice for their loving care this past month. Brewer Lee & Larkin of Farmington is in charge of the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mesa View Baptist Church in conjunction with her Lake City First Baptist Church family. Everyone is welcome. A light lunch will be served following the memorial.

Jamie's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now