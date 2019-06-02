|
Jamie M. Hastings Jr. AKA Chris Brady
Aztec - Jamie M. Hastings Jr. AKA Chris Brady, 48, passed away May 29, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Jamie was born March 24, 1971 to parents Jamie M. Hastings Sr. and Sarah A. Brady in Shiprock, NM.
Jamie was a jack of all trades and was very artistic, he had a great sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Sarah Antonio Brady and Jamie Hastings Sr., grandparents; Tom and Esther Antonio.
Jamie is survived by his loving wife; Beverly Curley, nephew; Hunter M. Fernando, brother; James M. Brady and cousins brother, sisters; Sha Brady, Taichii Brady, Tasheene Blueeyes and cousin sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington.
Jamie's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel 458 CR 6100 Kirtland, NM 87417 (505)-598-9636
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 2, 2019