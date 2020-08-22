1/1
Jan Claudia Cokenour
Jan Claudia Cokenour

Farmington, NM - Jan Claudia Cokenour, 72, of Farmington, New Mexico went to her Heavenly home in Glory on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jan was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Avrit and Mildred Sparks on March 31, 1948. She graduated from Ignacio High School and attained her teaching degree at Adams State College in Colorado. Jan always spoke highly of her first years teaching in Calexico, California. She went on to teach in Dolores, Colorado and Farmington, New Mexico where she retired after more than 30 years of dedication.

Jan will lovingly be remembered for her faith in Christ, her willingness to share the gospel and her service to the poor and afflicted.

Jan is survived by her daughter Julie Ramirez and husband Joseph Ramirez; her brother Mike Sparks and wife Linda Sparks; as well as her two beloved step-sons, Michael and Roy Cokenour. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sparks.

In keeping with her nature, services are private and will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to one of her cherished organizations, Food for the Poor or the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
