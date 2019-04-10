|
Jane Ann Fredy
Upper Fruitland - Jane Ann Fredy, 78, of Upper Fruitland, New Mexico passed from this life on April 6, 2019 in Shiprock, New Mexico. She was born October 7, 1940 in Upper Fruitland, New Mexico.
Funeral services will by held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Upper Fruitland Desert View Church. Interment will take place at the Family Plot in Upper Fruitland, New Mexico.
Jane is survived by her three sons James(Thersea)Fredy, Jonah Fredy and Jefferson Fredy all of Upper Fruitland, New Mexico. She is also survived by three sister's Nellie Harwood, Rose Ann Dobey and Annie Hoskie all of Upper Fruitland, New Mexico.
The Fredy family would like to thank the staff of NNMC and Dr. P. Murphy for their excellent care work while caring for Jane.
Jane is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019