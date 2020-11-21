Jane Arledge



There once was an artist named Jane,



Whose art was anything but plain:



She had a flair,



That was so very rare:



We all thought, "Wow, what a brain!"



~ A Friend



Born in Hamlin, TX, 84 years ago yesterday, Jane was the firstborn daughter of Robert Clayton and Ersula Lawlis. She grew up in Lovington, NM, graduating from Lovington HS in 1955. After graduation, Jane moved as far away as Iceland before returning to Lovington where she met the love of her life, Leon Arledge. They were married in 1961 and remained inseparable until his passing just before their 59th anniversary.



Jane and Leon lived life to the fullest, spending most of their free time traveling, studying, discovering, and creating art. Jane's artwork frequently depicted events with family and friends-dinners, visits, weddings and special places-all documented in her drawings, paintings, printmaking, collage and fabric art. She kept her eyes open to curiosities in the artwork of others and in objects seen in toy stores or found during walks.



Jane's keen eye and flair for fashion were evident from a very young age and never lost. Her choices in clothing, furniture, even kitchen accessories, demonstrated her sharp sense of quality and elegance. Often accessorizing with items she or Leon created, Jane's style was as independent and vibrant as her personality.



From 1967 to 1991, Jane was employed by El Paso Natural Gas and held the position of Executive Secretary for many years. Unapologetically, she did things her own way and with excellence. A lifelong learner, upon retirement, she enrolled in just about every Art and Computer Programming class offered at San Juan College where she had served on the Business Education Advisory Committee in 1988. Jane whole-heartedly embraced the community and promoted the many programs at the college, first and foremost the Art Department, frequently taking visiting friends and family to see the latest exhibits or expansions.



Jane and Leon lived in Farmington for almost sixty years and had many lasting friendships. They were quietly generous, steady and supportive of the people they cared for without concern for recognition or credit. This care and generosity is evidenced through the hundreds of cards and letters received from friends and family over the years; Jane saved every single one. Her uncanny skill for organization served her well both at work and at home. An archivist at her core, although she kept everything including a daily log of happenings for decades, each item was in the most practical place with a label attached, easily retrieved at a moment's notice.



Jane died October 23rd, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Although Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) impacted Jane's physical health and memory over time, her determination was unwavering and her family is grateful for the support provided by PALS and Life Care in Farmington as well as The Fountains at Canterbury in Oklahoma City. Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon, and her parents, RC and Sue Lawlis. She is survived by her sister, Bobbie Sue Jolly (Jim); three nephews, Gary McNeill (Maritza), Rod McNeill (Ruth), and Brian Jolly (Carla); one niece, Kamala Jolly Stewart (Adam), and many others. Her legacy endures through those she loved fiercely and who fiercely loved her.









