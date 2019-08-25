|
|
Jane Kahwajy, 84, passed away at home after a courageous battle with dementia on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Oleta Jane Kahwajy was born on November 2, 1934 to Raymond McClure and Beadie (Drewry) McClure in Sweetwater, Texas. Jane and her family moved to Farmington, NM in 1951. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1953.
Jane met Chuck Kahwajy and they were married on July 7, 1956.
After having three children, Jane was a stay at home Mom but eventually worked along with her husband at San Juan Reproduction. She was a volunteer for the Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Red Coats. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and was a very devout Catholic. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and was always the life of the party. She will be greatly missed by all those lucky enough to have known her.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gloria, her in-laws Eddie and Emma Kahwajy.
Jane is survived by her loving husband Chuck, daughter Leslie White (John), son Charlie Kahwajy and daughter Karen Frame (Dennis). She is also survived by her grandchildren Aaron Kahwajy and Rachel Kahwajy, and great granddaughter Briley Trout as well as numerous nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to thank Basin Home Health and Hospice and PALS for the amazing and loving care they gave her during the last month. You are truly angels on earth!
A Rosary will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am with a Funeral Mass following at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Farmington, NM with Fr. Tim Farrell officiating. Internment will take place at a later date.
Jane's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home 2111 West Apache Street in Farmington, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 25 to Sept. 13, 2019