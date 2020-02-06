|
Jane Werito Yazzie
Farmington - Jane Werito Yazzie, 89, of Farmington, NM went home to be with Jesus, Tuesday February 4, 2020. She was born September 15, 1930, to Jim and Louise Werito. She married Alfred Yazzie Sr., who preceded her in death 6 years ago. Jane and Alfred were blessed with 8 children, Maxine Yazzie, Victoria J. Yazzie and Venaya Yazzie, Farmington, 5 sons preceded her also: Alfie, Raymond, Arthur, Presley, and Ronnie. Her life was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be at 10AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Maranatha Fellowship Christian Reform Church, 618 W Arrington, St. Farmington, NM.
Arrangements are with Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. in Farmington, and Oops A Daisy Floral Ltd. Co., 1113 Schofield Lane, Farmington, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020