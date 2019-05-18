|
Jason R. Welch
Aztec - Jason R. Welch passed away on May 12, 2019 in Aztec, New Mexico, he was 52. He was born on September 23, 1966 in Rehoboth, New Mexico.
Jason was a supervisor for the New Mexico Gas Company. He had served as a board member of the Southwest Federal Credit Union of New Mexico. He was active with the Farmington local emergency preparedness committee (LEPC). He was a fan of the Denver Broncos, the Boston Celtics, NASCAR, and the National Hot Rod Association. Jason enjoyed golfing, camping in his RV, He had an appreciation for music. But He will always be remembered for the time he spent with his loving family. He was loved and will be deeply missed.
Jason is survived by his parents; Ray and Mary Welch of Gallup, His fiancé Kelley Bates. His three sons; Benjamin Neil Welch, Angelo Vincent Welch, and Aaron Ray Welch. His grandchildren; Leo Welch, Mya Welch, and Kye Welch. His brother; Benjamin D. Welch and his wife Janice. Also surviving him are friends; Arthur and Brenda Blevins along with numerous other relatives and friends.
On Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 10:00 am a Memorial Service will be held at the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Aztec, New Mexico with Pastor Arthur Blevins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Philadelphia Baptist Church of Aztec.
Pallbearers include; Kelley Bates, Benjamin N. Welch, Angelo V. Welch, Aaron R. Welch, and Benjamin D. Welch.
Honorary Pallbearers include; Jesse Graham, Robert Comer, Mark welch, Kirk Welch, Randy Welch, Debbie Welch, and Diana Luck.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 18, 2019