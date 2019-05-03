|
JB Laughlin
- - JB Laughlin, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 21, 2019. JB was born on January 26, 1927 in Childress, TX. He married his sweetheart, Bernice, on September 23rd, 1945 and they had four children and many adventures together. JB was a minister, an insurance claims adjuster, a radio announcer, and a YAFL coach. He was also a founding member of the San Juan Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. In his fifties, he began running for exercise and enjoyed competing in 5K and 10K runs in the Four Corners. He remained a true fan of high school football his entire life. He was especially proud to be a Sweetwater, TX Mustang fan. He was a Ham radio enthusiast (KC5YTY) and in the last few years of his life, he enjoyed the nightly net with his fellow members of the Totah Amateur Radio Club. JB never met a stranger. Any person he ever saw was a friend he just hadn't met yet. He was a lover of poetry and even though his eyesight was failing him, he read a poem to his granddaughter just days before his passing. He had memorized countless poems in his younger years that he could still recite. JB was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bernice, son David, and brother Dave. He is survived by his brother Bob (Bonnie) Laughlin, his daughters Melody Myer (Greg Ryan) and Vonda Rabuck (Jeff), grandchildren Lenny Laughlin, Miranda Ricks, Krystal Edwards, Jessica Myer, Brandon Ryan, Robert Myer and Marquel Ryan, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and surrogate grands and greats.
JB is in the care of Alternative Choice. A memorial service will be planned for sometime in July.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019