J.D. Noyes
Farmington - J.D. Noyes 82 longtime resident of Farmington, NM passed away Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at Brookdale Alzheimer's Memory Care in Tucson, AZ.
He was born Aug. 30,1937 in Springfield, Missouri. His parents were Emmett and Lulu Noyes. His parents moved the family to Clayton, NM at an early age. As a young man, he learned construction. He ended up in Farmington, NM where he landed a good construction job, met his wife Shirley, got married, and raised 4 children. He is predeceased by his wife Shirley, daughter Karen Coddington, an a brother Carroll Noyes. He is survived by daughters Deborah O'Day, Cynthia Losing, and a son Bradly Noyes, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and 2 brothers Leo and Eugene Noyes.
He was deeply loved, had a great sense of humor, and will be greatly missed by all.
There will not be a service held as per his request.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019