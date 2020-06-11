Jean Rose Bidtah
Jean Rose Bidtah

Our Mom, Sister, Auntie and Grandma Jean Rose Bidtah. She was a Tábaahá born for Kinlichííní. She is survived by her Husband Elliot Bidtah Daughters Melinda Bidtah, Linda Bidtah, Lynnelle Joe, Son Edmund Bidtah and numerous grandchildren one great granddaughter. Brothers Calvin Atcitty, Edward Atcitty, Sisters Lorraine Smith, Eleanor Antonio, Nellie Altcitty and Betty Barbone. She is preceded in death by her Dad the Late Hugh Atcitty Sr. Mother Jessie Redshirt Atcitty, Brothers Hugh Atcitty Jr. And Delbert Atcitty.

Grave side services will be held Friday June 12th 11am at Shiprock cemetary. Please abide by the funeral home's policy to stay in your vehicles and wear masks and gloves.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
