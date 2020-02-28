|
|
Jean Shorter
Aztec - Imogene (Jean) Armstrong Shorter, age 90, entered the gates of heaven to spend eternity worshiping her lord and savior and participating in the greatest family reunion with her heavenly family on February 27th, 2020 at her home in Aztec, New Mexico.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Monday March 2nd, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church of Aztec, with Pastor Bob Schlauger officiating. Burial will follow at Aztec Cemetery. Arrangements are by Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec.
Jean was born in Walters Oklahoma to Jim J and Elizabeth Armstrong on September 4th, 1929, as one of 8 children, one boy and 7 girls. She married Kenneth R (Red) Shorter on September 15th, 1951 in Aztec, New Mexico. She loved working and held many different jobs throughout her life but found her passion at age 42 when she decided to go to nursing school. She went to LPN school with her sister Loretta Seybert and then decided to continue her studies and obtained her RN when she went back to school with her daughter Kendra. Jean worked as a nurse at San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington NM and NorLea Hospital in Lovington NM, where she "retired" at age 65. Red and Jean returned to their home in Aztec at that time. She then decided retirement was not for her ad she returned to nursing at San Juan Regional Rehab hospital where she worked until the young age of 78. She did not give up working, just working for money. She worked in her yard every day possible. She could be seen out in her front yard cleaning her flower beds sitting on a stool even this last summer.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her son Billy, daughter Donna, her brother Harold Armstrong, sisters Chloe Gilbert, Dorothy Armstrong, Omega (Pug) Brosch, Zelma Blundell, Loretta Seybert, and Myrna Thompson and her parents Jim J and Elizabeth Armstrong, her granddaughter Kimberly McCabe, Grandson Michael Mumm and Great grandson Timothy McCabe.
She is survived by her son's Rickie Shorter (wife Vickie Shorter), Roger Shorter (wife Dora Shorter), daughters Susie Mumm (husband Bob Mumm) and Kendra Skalenda (husband Kevin Skalenda). Grandchildren Samantha Panek, Kyla Sandoval, Tonya Howard, Michael McCabe, Courtney McCabe, LaShelle Denney, Mark Mumm, Matthew Mumm, Marty Mumm, Christopher Skalenda, Jamie Garza, Michael Shorter, Kenneth Shorter, Shannie Atkinson, Heather Atkinson, Alyssa Wollman, William Shorter, Kennar Shorter.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020