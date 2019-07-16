Services
More Obituaries for Jeanine Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanine Zarlingo Hale


1933 - 2019
Jeanine Zarlingo Hale Obituary
Jeanine Zarlingo Hale

Farmington - Jeanine Zarlingo Hale, 86, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was the last remaining child born to Anthony and Dolly Zarlingo on February 18, 1933 in Rifle, Colorado. She married the late Clay Hale in 1953, and they lived in Farmington for 24 years before relocating to Albuquerque.

Jeanine is survived by three children, Twila Randolph (Gary) of Albuquerque, Starla Dahlstrom (Don) of Bellingham, WA, Clay Hale (Michelle) of Albuquerque; niece, Deborah Adams of Farmington; sister-in-law, Kay Zarlingo of Camp Verde, AZ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katelyn Dahlstrom of Manchaca, TX, Karlee Dahlstrom of Seattle, WA, and Haeden Randolph of Albuquerque. In November, she will have a new great-granddaughter, Hunter Jeanine. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jeanine was an accomplished cook and gardener, but her children and husband were her life. She passed on her appreciation for humor to all her family. There was nothing she liked better than just staying home. Jeanine leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Jeanine and Clay were charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church, 1221 E. 20th St., Farmington, NM 87401. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church for youth activities.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens, 6917 E. Main Street, Farmington, NM, with the Rev. Art Meyer. Family visitation and lunch will follow at the home of Deborah Adams, 2416 Santiago Ave., Farmington. Please visit our online guestbook for Jeanine at www.FrenchFunerals.com

Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 16, 2019
