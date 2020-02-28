|
|
(Darcy) Jeanne Rowe
Bloomfield - (Darcy) Jeanne Rowe, 56, of Bloomfield NM, passed away on February 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born on September 19, 1963 in Pueblo, Colorado the daughter of William H. and Lois M. Cook.
Jeanne worked as a Nail Tech and was a boutique owner for over 20 years in Bloomfield and Farmington NM. It was during this time she made many lifelong friends that became "The Family" in her heart.
She enjoyed her children, fashion, shopping for clothes, jewelry, arts and crafts, and especially attending her grandchildren's activities.
She married Todd E. Rowe on July 15th, 2000 in Bloomfield NM. Other survivors include, one son, Houston Kowach and wife Korinna of Broussard LA; one daughter, Kristen Justice of Albuquerque NM; 5 grandchildren, Shyla, Christian, Jerren, Xzavier, Sophia; 2 step-sons Austin and Tyler Rowe of Arkansas City KS; one sister Lila Fairchild of Kirtland NM; one brother Ben Cook of Craig CO; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents William H. and Lois M. Cook of Craig CO.
Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 02, 2020 at First Baptist Church Bloomfield NM,
Memorial contributions may be made to FBC Bloomfield.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020