|
|
Jeannette Eva Harvey
Carson - On July 9th, 2019, our beloved Jeannette Eva Harvey entered into heaven at the age of 74. Jeannette was born to Isabelle Pete and Jim Frank on April 20th, 1945 in Carson, New Mexico. On November 13, 1970, she married Howard Harvey.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her mother Isabelle, her father Jim, and her brothers, Wilson Frank, Frances Frank, and Bruce Frank. She is survived by her husband Howard, her three children, Michael, Jason and Tara, her sister Virginia, her brother Ervin, and her many grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Faith Family Church on Foothills Drive at 10 o'clock a.m. in Farmington, New Mexico. Flowers may be sent to The Harvey residence at 4101 N Buena Vista Ave.
Donations are welcomed at https://www.gofundme.com/jeannette-harvey-memorial-fund
