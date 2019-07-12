Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Family Church
Foothills Drive
Farmington, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Eva Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Eva Harvey Obituary
Jeannette Eva Harvey

Carson - On July 9th, 2019, our beloved Jeannette Eva Harvey entered into heaven at the age of 74. Jeannette was born to Isabelle Pete and Jim Frank on April 20th, 1945 in Carson, New Mexico. On November 13, 1970, she married Howard Harvey.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her mother Isabelle, her father Jim, and her brothers, Wilson Frank, Frances Frank, and Bruce Frank. She is survived by her husband Howard, her three children, Michael, Jason and Tara, her sister Virginia, her brother Ervin, and her many grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Faith Family Church on Foothills Drive at 10 o'clock a.m. in Farmington, New Mexico. Flowers may be sent to The Harvey residence at 4101 N Buena Vista Ave.

Donations are welcomed at https://www.gofundme.com/jeannette-harvey-memorial-fund
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.