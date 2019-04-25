Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Farmington, NM
View Map
Jeff Moody Obituary
Jeff Moody

Farmington - Jeff Moody, a humble follower of Christ, loving father, and friend to many passed away April 22, 2019. He was born to Atwood and Peggy Moody in Augusta, Maine on September 22, 1959, and raised in Mesquite, Texas. Jeff pursued and accomplished a life of making the gospel of Christ known through his 30+ years of ministry in the church. In August 2008, Jeff came to Farmington to be the Minister of Education at Emmanuel Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Michelle, of Farmington; children, Josiah, Sarah, Jonathan and Samuel; his mother, Peggy Moody; sisters Debbie (Doni) O'Neal, Susan (Mark) Gillespie, and Penny (Mike) Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews. His father, Atwood Moody, and a brother-in-law, Joe Daniel, preceded him in passing. Known for his gentle spirit, Jeff impacted the lives of all those around him by quietly and consistently living out the love of Christ in everything he did. It was his hope that all people would come to know Jesus Christ as their Savior.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 26th, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Farmington. The family would like to thank Dr. Sardar Imam, oncology nurses, and the staff at San Juan Oncology, as well as Jeff's nurse and the staff at Basin Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
