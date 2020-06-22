Jeffery Alan Jackson
Aztec - Jeffery Alan Jackson (Jeff Jackson) of Aztec New Mexico went to be with our Lord on Friday June 19th 2020. For more information on the Celebration of life please call Sue Jackson at (505) 686-1650.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.