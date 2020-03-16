|
|
Jeffery "Jeff" Bonnie
Odessa - Jeffery "Jeff" Bonnie, age 43, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on Friday, July 30, 1976 in Durango, Colorado to Sergia (Gutierrez) Lobato.
Jeff was a Jack-of-all trades. He loved his grandbabies, playing with the kids and his Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved any and all music. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his son: Jeffery Bonnie, Jr. and Colton Bonnie; daughters: Caitlyn Aranda and husband Eddie and Angelique "Angel" Alcon and husband Joshua; brothers: Everett Bonnie and wife Angie, Jeremiah Bonnie and wife Melanie, and Jacob Bonnie and fiance Shayla; sisters: Elaine Heath and husband Bob, Renette Beattie and husband Richard, and Erica Allen and husband Neil; grandchildren: April Rivera, Angelina Aranda, Amia Alcon and Freddie Aranda; goddaughter: Alyssa Beattie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins "primos y primas", and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Sergia Lobato and the mother of his children: April Lobato.
Memorial service will be held at 10 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bloomfield, NM.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020