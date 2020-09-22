Jeffrey R. John



Waterflow - Jeffrey R. John, 37, was a fighter to the end. He succumbed to his injuries at UNM in ABQ on September 17, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1983 in Shiprock, NM. His mom and dad are Dale and Belinda (Benallyson) Gallegos.



Jeffrey had a big heart, he loved Jehovah, his family, and his children. He was fearless, witty, and comical. He always made it a point to express his love and make us smile. Jeff took a piece of our hearts with him, but he left a piece of himself in his children.



Although life was difficult at times, Jeffrey grew up believing what the Bible teaches about the resurrection hope. We will see you soon, Son.



He was predeceased by his Father, Melvin John. He is survived by his sons, Julian Gonzalez, Jack and Jaydin Antonio, and his daughter, Jessica. His sisters, Jennifer, Tremaine, Sydney Gallegos, Dustin Monge, Joie Tracy, and his Brother, Jarryd Collyer. His Nali, Irene Tso and his Masani, Mabel Canuto (whom he shared a special bond.) Jeff always held a special place in his heart for Nicole Gonzalez and Toni Antonio, the mothers of his boys.



A private viewing is scheduled on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:00 am at Cope Memorial in Kirtland, NM. A memorial talk will follow at The Shiprock Community Cemetery.









