Jeramy Allan Wright
- - Jeramy Allan Wright, born on September 25, 1990, has passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019. Son of Rhonda and Garland Frazier, Shawnna Emerson, Stella Sinchar and Tim Sinchar, Nanna Cathey Wright and Grandma Sally Preece. Brother to Brandi, Kitty, Shawn, Alex, Latasha, Naomi, Timothy, Jack, Brad, Jamie, Danny and Leslie. Children Bailey, Sophie, Jessica, Thomas and Shawn. Long time friend Shane.
Jeramy loved working at the family business, The Farmington Flea Market, where he had many friends and extended family.
Jeramy had a kind generous heart. There isn't a person he has ever met that didn't smile because of his smile. His hugs were endless and we are all going to miss him.
Jeramy is proceeded in death by Daddy Jim Preece and Pappa John Wright.
There will be a memorial Monday, September 16, 2:00 PM at New Covenant Methodist Church - 4600 College Blvd.
