|
|
Jerome Norman Begay
Fruitland - Jerome Norman Begay went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019.
A celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Word of Life Christian Center, 1500 N. Fairview Ave., Farmington. Interment will follow at Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery, Kirtland, NM. A reception will follow at the Nenahnezad Chapter House.
Jerome's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 18, 2019