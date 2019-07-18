Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Life Christian Center
Jerome Norman Begay


1941 - 2019
Jerome Norman Begay Obituary
Jerome Norman Begay

Fruitland - Jerome Norman Begay went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019.

A celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Word of Life Christian Center, 1500 N. Fairview Ave., Farmington. Interment will follow at Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery, Kirtland, NM. A reception will follow at the Nenahnezad Chapter House.

Jerome's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 18, 2019
