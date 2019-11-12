|
Jerry Billings
Farmington - Jerry F. Billings, 83, of Farmington, NM passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Aztec, NM. He was born on July 28, 1939 in San Simon, NM to Frank & Zetta Billings.
Jerry made his career as an electrician and held a position as Electrical Supervisor. Jerry traveled the United States and the world building coal-fired/nuclear power plants, gold mines, Intel Manufacturing sites, etc. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Masonic Lodge of Aztec, and the Ballut Abyad Shriners. Jerry loved playing pool and golf. He also loved, loved his Schnauzers, Katie and July and enjoyed training dogs for show when he was younger.
Jerry was married to his wife Kathryn for 39 years, who preceded him in death in 2016. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Burney, brother, Donald Billings.
Jerry is survived by his sons: Michael Holt, Ken Hiner, sister, Bonnie Peterson
Grandchildren/great-grandchildren/great-great-grandchildren:
David Burney, Wayne Burney, Rick Burney, Chris Burney, Randall Holt, Braden Holt, Ian Hiner, Lena Hiner/Emily Burney, Tyler Burney, Gabriel Burney, Christine Burney, Seth Burney, Pamela Burney, Jasmine Burney/Megan Burney, Matthew Burney, Melanie Burney, Alexis Burney, Ally Burney.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Alternative Choice Cremation & Funeral Home, 804 N. Dustin Ave., Farmington, NM.
Jerry's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Cremation & Funeral Home, 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019