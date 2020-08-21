Jerry E. Bridges
On Monday, August 10, 2020, Jerry E. Bridges, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, along with his daughter, Patricia Hill and husband Russell, and three stepsons, Brian McCraw, Gregory McCraw, and Christopher Smith. He was preceded in death by his son, John Michael Bridges. He has thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was born at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana and was the only child of Gerald Creekmore Bridges and Sarah Elizebeth Allen Bridges. In his first year of College at Texas A&M, he joined the Marines to fight in Viet Nam, receiving a Purple Heart during his service. Upon returning home, he became a welder and traveled around the country working. After that he went back to college and earned his Master of Nursing Degree and became a Certified Nurse Practitioner, the profession he loved. He practiced until retiring at the age of 70 while fighting cancer.
He was an avid gun enthusiast and competition shooter, winning many awards. He was always working on improving his bullets to get the best performance out of them along with the weapon he was shooting. He became a gardening aficionado. His garden produce was enjoyed by family, friends and neighbors. He discovered smoking meats and was always looking for better ways to create delicious main dishes to serve to folks at get-togethers. This interesting, energetic man will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to lymphoma.org
.
A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Alfred G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bridges family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
.