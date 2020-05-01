Resources
Jerry Frank Hadden

Jerry Frank Hadden Obituary
Jerry Frank Hadden, (72) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones April 29th, 2020.

Jerry proudly served his country in the Vietnam Era, found the love of his life and raised 6 amazing children and a whole slew of others that needed his love.

He loved fiercely and unconditionally.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, his 6 kids, 21 grandkids, and 23 great grandchildren that will miss him dearly. There was no other greater example of a selfless father.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
