Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
865 N Dustin Ave
Farmington, NM
View Map
Jesse "Jess" Beard


1922 - 2019
Jesse "Jess" Beard Obituary
Jesse "Jess" Beard

Farmington - Jesse Beard, "Jess", 97, longtime resident of Farmington, NM passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Jess was born August 30, 1922 in Santa Fe, NM. There, he married his high school sweetheart, Marliette. They were married nearly 75 years before her passing in 2015.

He served in World War II and later owned and operated a heating and air conditioning business. He was a private pilot, restored, and flew antique airplanes.

Jess was an active member and past officer of Rotary International. He was a passionate runner and enjoyed riding a bicycle for most of his life.

He will be remembered by his many friends for his exceptional life, fine craftsmanship, sense of humor, respectful nature, and kind spirit.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marliette and their eldest daughter, Janet. He is survived by his son Jim, daughter Joanne, granddaughters Dawnette, Theresa, and Debbie, and numerous grandchildren. A memorial service for Jess will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church, 865 N Dustin Ave, Farmington, NM. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the . For more information or to leave a condolence, Please visit our online guestbook for Jesse at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2019
