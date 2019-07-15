|
|
Jesse Gerald Schaffer ("Jess")
Farmington - Jesse Gerald Schaffer ("Jess") passed unexpectedly at home on June 28, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico at the age of 70.
Jess is survived by his loving wife, Wanda (Hampton) Schaffer; children, Jesse (Gerald) Schaffer, Julie Linnens, Justine McDaniels and Phillip Schaffer; siblings, Frank (Eddie) Schaffer, Della McNutt, Gladys Robertson and Maea Morgan; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and too many nieces, nephews and cousins to mention.
Jesse's full obituary may be found at https://www.serenityandcompany.com/notices/Jesse-Schaffer.
On Tuesday July 16, 2019, a Rosary and Mass will be held for Jess at Cope Memorial Chapel starting at 8:30 am at 404 W. Arrington Street, Farmington, NM 87401; (505) 327-5142. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery (501 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501; (505) 988-6400). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jesse Schaffer's life. The family would like to thank Cope Memorial Chapel for their commitment, effort and support. Finally, they appreciate the dozens of calls, texts and messages sharing memories of Jess as well as their condolences.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019