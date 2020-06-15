Jesse Keith
1927 - 2020
Jesse Keith

Farmington - Jesse Claude Keith (J.C.) 92 passed from this life Friday June 12, 2020 at his home in Farmington.

J.C. and his wife Imogene had lived in San Juan County since 1954.

He was born July 7, 1927 In Quanah, Texas to W.J. and Estell Keith. J.C . and Imogene had 6 children; Twila Randleman (David), Bill Keith (Ferni),

Gayle Ferris (Rudy), Janie Elliott (Russell), Jeff Keith, and Tom Keith (Nancy).

He retired from Mountain Bell and was a former member of the San Juan County Sheriff's Posse.

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Imogene in 2010 and two sons, Jeff (1976) and Bill (2009) and his two sister Joycie Richards and Johnnie Luna.

Three grandchildren, Sandy Cones, Justin Keith, and Randy Cones.

He was well taken care of and lovingly watched over by his daughter Twila, and son-in-law David Randleman who served him so faithfully.

J.C. was a man with many stories to share and always had a joke to tell.

He and his wife Imogene were blessed with 21 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 26 great, great grandchildren.

J.C. and Imogene loved nature and wildlife and were blessed to enjoy many, many hours at the B-Square Ranch. Special thank you to their adopted son Tommy Bolack for his generosity. So many fishing stories from time spent at "The Ranch".

Special thanks to Bonnie Kennedy who spent time visiting with daddy during the last few years.

We love you Daddy and you will be so missed.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
