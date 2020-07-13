1/1
Jimmie "Sue" Cundiff
Jimmie "Sue" Cundiff

Bloomfield - Jimmie "Sue" (Dansby) Cundiff, 80, of Bloomfield, New Mexico has entered into eternal rest. Sue was born March 10, 1940 in Jackson, Mississippi to James Dansby and Verna (Buffington) Dansby.

Sue was a beloved wife, mom, and grandmother. She and her husband, Jerry, celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 21st.

Sue is preceded in death by her son, Richard Cundiff; sister, Patsy Clary; her parents James and Verna (Buffington) Dansby; granddaughter Savannah McCallister; great granddaughter Sydney Williams; and mother-in-law Frances Eldridge.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jerry Cundiff; son, Lonnie (Nancy) Cundiff; daughters, Juanita (Kim) Goodrich, Irene (Michael) Kahokuolani, Jerry Sue (Rusty) Cundiff; brothers Dorman (Ellen) Dansby, James (Diane) Dansby; sisters Anne Carpenter and June Cable; 13 grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Sue's life will take place at a later date.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
