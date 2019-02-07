Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Gamett-Tillotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Beth Gamett-Tillotson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jo Beth Gamett-Tillotson Obituary
Jo Beth Gamett-Tillotson, 80, of Farmington, NM, passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1938 in Clovis, NM to Joe and Zelma Taylor. Services for Jo Beth are scheduled for Monday February 11, 2019 at Riverstone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave, Farmington, NM 87401, with a viewing at 9:30 am with a services to follow at 10:30am. Interment will be at Memory Gardens. Jo Beth's care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. Farmington, NM 87401. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.