Jo Beth Gamett-Tillotson, 80, of Farmington, NM, passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1938 in Clovis, NM to Joe and Zelma Taylor. Services for Jo Beth are scheduled for Monday February 11, 2019 at Riverstone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave, Farmington, NM 87401, with a viewing at 9:30 am with a services to follow at 10:30am. Interment will be at Memory Gardens. Jo Beth's care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. Farmington, NM 87401. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019
