|
|
Jo Ellen Gabehart
Flora Vista - Jo Ellen Gabehart went home February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Harry Graham and mother Pearl Graham, along with her brother Kenneth Graham and sister Shirley Bell. She is survived by her loving husband Ray Gabehart and three children Mike (Georgia) Gabehart along with their children Devin, Persais, Rachael (Nick). Tod (Jodie) along with their children Miranda and Megan (Ben). Jennifer (Mark) and their daughter Tara (Zach). She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren Amelia, Zayden, Zander and Aiden. Jo Ellen was born July 25, 1937, to Harry and Pearl Graham in Farmington, N.M. She married Ray Gabehart on March 14, 1958, and together they spent the next 62 years loving each other. She enjoyed playing bridge with her childhood friends all throughout her life, she also delighted in gardening and growing beautiful plants. Jo Ellen was an incredible baker who was known for her delicious pies that she made for family and friends. Jo Ellen was a wonderful mother whose gift was shown through the love she gave not only to her children but to all who came across her path. She became a mom to so many, both young and old, and no matter where people were at in their life. This world will be left a little brighter because of Jo Ellen Gabehart, she will be deeply missed. There will not be services at this time. A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020