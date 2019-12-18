|
Jo Ellen Kaiser
Aztec - Jo Ellen Kaiser peacefully passed away ready to be with our lord and savior on December 13, 2019 at 78. She is survived by her beloved husband Everett. They met at Barlow Creek in Colorado and spent their life together exploring the beautiful countryside.
Jo loved her eight children; Larry Nunnaley, Susan Rust, Ellen Pope, Everett Kaiser Jr, Robert Nunnaley, Sarah Layng, Emory Kaiser and Kennah Baecker along with their spouses.
She had many cherished grandkids, great-grandkids and one great-great-grandkid, loved ones and friends.
Jo was a special wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will sincerely be missed.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019