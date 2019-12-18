Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ellen Kaiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ellen Kaiser Obituary
Jo Ellen Kaiser

Aztec - Jo Ellen Kaiser peacefully passed away ready to be with our lord and savior on December 13, 2019 at 78. She is survived by her beloved husband Everett. They met at Barlow Creek in Colorado and spent their life together exploring the beautiful countryside.

Jo loved her eight children; Larry Nunnaley, Susan Rust, Ellen Pope, Everett Kaiser Jr, Robert Nunnaley, Sarah Layng, Emory Kaiser and Kennah Baecker along with their spouses.

She had many cherished grandkids, great-grandkids and one great-great-grandkid, loved ones and friends.

Jo was a special wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will sincerely be missed.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -