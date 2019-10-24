|
Joan Benson
Aztec - Joan Benson, 87, passed from this life after a courageous battle with multiple cancers the last three years.
She was born January 15, 1932 to Leonard and Thelma Crouch in Shamrock, Texas. They moved to Farmington to escape the "Great Dust Bowl." At that time Farmington had lots of agriculture so it seemed like paradise to the family.
The family moved to Keene, Texas during Joan's high school years for schooling and job opportunities. During that time she worked as a telephone operator and went to school full time. After she had finished her first year of college she met Art Davis who was stationed in the Army close to Keene. They married February 2, 1952 and moved to Ashland, OR. She helped run the family ranch by milking cows, hauling hay, rounding up cattle and managing the business part while Art was sent to South Korea.
Joan always wanted to be a mother so they adopted siblings Gena, Anni and Dudley in 1969. Over the next decade they moved several times, continued ranching, and farmed potatoes. Joan was very busy during this time.
In 1985, Joan married Art McIntyre. He was retired and they were able to move to Aztec to be close to her mother after her father had died. They enjoyed remodeling and building new houses and spending time with family. She always had beautiful flowers and gardens wherever she lived.
Joan married Stan Benson March 22, 2005 after meeting him at the local Walmart two weeks earlier. They have been constant companions ever since. They have led a full life traveling and enjoying the many family members on both sides. He has been by her side in sickness and in health.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Thelma Crouch, brother Allen Crouch, second husband art McIntyre, sister Martha Tillman, and daughters Gena and Anni.
She is survived by her husband Stan Benson, son Dudley Davis, sister Willie Copeland Lee and grandchildren; Scorpio, Gelena, Steffanie, Sherri, Christy, Corey and Cody. She also has many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The family wants to especially thank the following people for all the loving care they have given Joan over the last several years: Dr. Margaret Cassidy, her devoted friend Lorraine Whitehair, and last but not least her wonderful caregivers Gloria Trejo, Glenda Selph, Jessica Whitaker and Brenda Oros.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 6PM at the Aztec Seventh Day Adventist Church. A light meal will be served at 5PM before the memorial. Dessert will be served after the service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019