Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Amasa, NM
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Amasa, NM
View Map
Joan (Ferrick) Jarvis


1932 - 2019
Joan (Ferrick) Jarvis Obituary
Joan (Ferrick) Jarvis

Crystal Falls, MI - Joan (Ferrick) Jarvis, 86 of Crystal Falls, MI passed away March 2, 2019. Joan was born in Farmington, NM, her parents are Henry and Mary Ferrick. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, two brother John E and Donald C Ferrick. She is survived by her husband Edwin, two sisters Carole Gabel and Betty Ferrick of Farmington, NM and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held March 29th at Bethany Lutheran Church of Amaza, MI.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www,nashfuneralhome.net.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
