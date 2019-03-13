|
|
Joan (Ferrick) Jarvis
Crystal Falls, MI - Joan (Ferrick) Jarvis, 86 of Crystal Falls, MI passed away March 2, 2019. Joan was born in Farmington, NM, her parents are Henry and Mary Ferrick. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, two brother John E and Donald C Ferrick. She is survived by her husband Edwin, two sisters Carole Gabel and Betty Ferrick of Farmington, NM and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held March 29th at Bethany Lutheran Church of Amaza, MI.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019