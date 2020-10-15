Joan Marie Eaton



On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Joan Marie Eaton, departed this earth to meet our heavenly father reuniting with her late husband at an age that she would not want disclosed! Joan, also referred to as Joanie, mother, and grandma, lived a very long and happy life.



Joan Smith was born in Iron River, Michigan on April 16, to a cheek pinching mother Albina Deladio and an immigrant father Benjamin James Smith from Poland. On February 6, 1959, she married Army Veteran, David A. Eaton and together they raised five amazing children including adopting their beautiful grandchild.



Joan was extremely proud of her family and was devoted to loving and serving others. Joan was an integral part of Meals on Wheels program in Farmington and was extremely proud of the jail ministries she & David did throughout the years. Joan was also a public servant to the elections for over 20 years not to mention assisting and helping run youth ministries in church, cub scouts, boy scouts, girl scouts and event sea scouts. Joan was artistic & creative. She was a savvy entrepreneurial business woman creating everything from her own business to selling clothing. Brita Wenbre (named after her children) was Ceramics, selling and classes. Eventually running her late husband's businesses & investments. Her other hobbies included cooking, crocheting, volunteering, boating, and cross-country skiing. Throughout all of her endeavors Joan was passionate and dedicated to perfection always superseding expectations. There was never a task too big or small for Joan, nothing intimidated her. Joanie embraced everything that life handed her as an attentive woman to family traditions and religion.



Joan cannot be described without mentioning her unwavering faith. Joan's strength and perseverance were unmatched, her strongest passion in life was service to others, especially her family, community & church. Joan adored her husband. After his early death. Joan found determination and drive through the uplifting spiritual efforts from her family, friends including F.I.R.E (Family Intergenerational Religious Education). Joan's beliefs and traditions made our family what it is today, which is a treasure that will keep her essence and spirit alive.



Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister Harry Smith and Rosie Dzanbozoff, her cherished husband David Eaton, her daughter Tamara Eaton and granddaughter Marissa Wilbee. Joan is survived by five of her children, Brian Eaton, Brent Eaton, Darice Whitford, Wendy Neil, and Jesure Eaton. Joan also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, her beloved brother Bob Smith, and countless treasured friends.



A Memorial Service for Joan Eaton will be October 19th at St. Mary's Church, 2100 E. 20th Street, Farmington, Rosary 1030am and Service 11am. A lunch will follow after the service at 2801 Edgecliff Drive. Inurnment will be held at a later date alongside her beloved husband, David Eaton. In lieu of flowers Joan requested that donations be made in her honor to a charity of your choosing. The family would like to Thank Everyone that has helped and participated in the honoring of Joan's life.









