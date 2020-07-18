Joan Ruth (Larson) Vilven



Farmington - Joan Ruth (Larson) Vilven, 88, of Farmington, NM, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. The daughter of Adolph Larson and Mabel Sether Larson, Joan was born in Wausau, WI, on November 9, 1931. After graduation from Wausau Senior High School, she graduated in 1953 from St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, with the Bachelor of Arts in Languages. She was married to David Owen Vilven on June 4, 1958.



Joan was a high school teacher at Kiel High School in Wausau, WI and at Farmington High School in Farmington, NM. She was a pianist and organist at Zion Lutheran Church since 1955, and she continued her steadfast service to the church as an organist until shortly before her death. Joan's interests included family history, and she authored numerous books accounting the history of her own family as well as the families of others.



Joan was preceded in death by her husband, David Owen Vilven; her parents, Adolph Larson and Mabel (Sether) Larson; her two siblings, Robert A. Larson and Carol (Larson) Maddux; and her grandson, David James Nichols. She was survived by three children, Susan Anne Nichols of Albuquerque, NM, Steven Mark Vilven of Thornton, CO, and Sharon Lynn Neuhaus of Farmington, NM. She was also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 3:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Farmington, NM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store