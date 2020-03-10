Services
Rasmussen Mortuary
96 N 100 W
Mount Pleasant, UT 84647
(435) 462-2427
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Christiansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Graham Christiansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Graham Christiansen Obituary
JoAnn Graham Christiansen

Farmington - JoAnn Graham Christiansen, 63, suddenly returned home to her Heavenly Father Sunday, March 8, 2020.

JoAnn was born February 10, 1957, to Robert Melroy and Ruth Rene Ellis Graham of Spring City, Utah. She spent most of her life in Spring City before moving to Farmington, New Mexico.

JoAnn was a graduate of North Sanpete High School and went on to study at Snow College. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an accomplished pianist, organist, and loved playing the hymns. Her greatest calling was that of a grandmother.

She is survived by her five children: Steven (Abby) Christiansen, Spring City, UT; Tyler (Brittani) Christiansen, San Tan Valley, AZ; Joseph (Kyla) Christiansen, Kirtland, NM; Lisa (Alan) Black, Farmington, NM; Jason Christiansen, Midland, TX; and 16 very special grandchildren.

She is also survived by her former spouse Bruce Christiansen; siblings, Wendy (Larry) Keller; Carolyn (Lindsay) Campbell; and David (Nola) Graham. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 14th 11am Spring City UT chapel 900 N State. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -