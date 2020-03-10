|
|
JoAnn Graham Christiansen
Farmington - JoAnn Graham Christiansen, 63, suddenly returned home to her Heavenly Father Sunday, March 8, 2020.
JoAnn was born February 10, 1957, to Robert Melroy and Ruth Rene Ellis Graham of Spring City, Utah. She spent most of her life in Spring City before moving to Farmington, New Mexico.
JoAnn was a graduate of North Sanpete High School and went on to study at Snow College. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an accomplished pianist, organist, and loved playing the hymns. Her greatest calling was that of a grandmother.
She is survived by her five children: Steven (Abby) Christiansen, Spring City, UT; Tyler (Brittani) Christiansen, San Tan Valley, AZ; Joseph (Kyla) Christiansen, Kirtland, NM; Lisa (Alan) Black, Farmington, NM; Jason Christiansen, Midland, TX; and 16 very special grandchildren.
She is also survived by her former spouse Bruce Christiansen; siblings, Wendy (Larry) Keller; Carolyn (Lindsay) Campbell; and David (Nola) Graham. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 14th 11am Spring City UT chapel 900 N State. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020